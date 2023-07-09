Who Will Win Liverpool’s Dreaded Lactate Test?

As Liverpool players are beginning to return for preseason, we get our first glimpses of the players in action. Of course, probably everyone’s favorite early preseason activity is the dreaded lactate test, more commonly known as the beep test.

The test is a measure of each player’s endurance as they have to complete a circuit in faster and faster time intervals with a test for the amount of lactic acid between each round. Once a player hits a certain threshold of lactic acid in the blood, or if they fail to complete the circuit in time, they are knocked out of the test. The information is used to determine the levels of intensity each player can handle as preseason training gets underway.

For the first time in eight seasons, there will be a new King of the Lactate Test with James Milner not around to defend his title. The Ageless Wonder has been unbeatable when it comes to the endurance metric. With Milner now on the south coast with Brighton, who will take on the mantle?

Joe Gomez

While it may be unusual to consider a center back as one of the most fit players on the squad, Gomez has challenged Milner in the past, making it to the last round of the test back in 2019. Joe looks to be in good shape ahead of the season and could be an early contender.

Andrew Robertson

The gregarious Scot has a massive motor to keep both his legs and his mouth running seemingly endlessly. After throwing up the first year he took the lactate test for Liverpool, Robbo has redeemed himself in recent preseasons, proving to be one of the most fit players in the squad.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool’s two newest signings are both known for covering large swathes of ground. They will undoubtedly be looking to make a good impression, but it may be more intense than they would be expecting.

Someone Else?

Who else could be up there? Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been working to get himself into the best shape of his life and has finished well in the lactate test previously. Cody Gakpo seems to have a pretty good gas tank on him as well.

Let us know in the comments who you think is going to be Liverpool’s newest King of the Lactate Test.