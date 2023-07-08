Premier League Releases Early Season Fixture Changes

For reasons that are frankly baffling to this writer, the Premier League, in all of its infinite wisdom, cannot just schedule fixtures all at once, but rather in drips and drabs. This of course leads to inevitable travel nightmares as fans from all over the world descend on England to catch their favorite teams. But hey, none of this is for the fans anyway, right!

Anyway, the Premier League released the changes to matchdays 2 through 7. And since Liverpool are always going to be one of the biggest draws for television audiences at home and abroad, their schedule has been changed in 5 of the 6 weeks.

Liverpool fans will not be shocked to see that there’s a tricky away to Wolverhampton Wanderers immediately following an international break. Because of course. Excuse me while I place a sizeable bet that Paul Tierney will be the ref in change that day.

Here are the changes: