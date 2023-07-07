Southampton Close In On Romeo Lavia Replacement Amidst Liverpool Links

With Liverpool already having secured blockbuster moves for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the consensus in the rumor mill is that any more midfield recruitment would first require more outgoings. And were such a scenario to materialize, then the choice of target would only be Southampton’s holding midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The budding starlet is in demand, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal linked with a summer swoop alongside the Reds. Despite having slapped a fairly ludicrous £50m price tag on their most saleable asset, the recently relegated Saints appear confident that the 19-year-old will be moving onto greener pastures by the time the transfer window shuts.

So sure are they of a move, that the Daily Mail is reporting that the south coast club are closing in on his replacement, as they prepare to sign Manchester City academy player Shea Charles. What is said to be an £11m deal would see the Saints return to the well, as Lavia also joined Southampton from the City academy last summer, where he and Charles both operated together in midfield for the City under-18s.

Finalizing that transfer would be an encouragement for Liverpool supporters in favor of a Lavia move, as it is likely that the now-Championship club will need to compromise on the hefty price tag.

However, until then, this looks set to be a saga that drags on throughout of the window.