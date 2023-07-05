Rumour Mongering: Reds Confident About Nabbing Real Madrid Star

Spanish news outlets are adding Federico Valverde to the list of players who may or may not have caught the eye of Jürgen Klopp. The Real Madrid and Uruguay star is said to have been of particular interest to Liverpool since last year.

According to the news, last summer, the Reds put in a €80 million (£68 million) bid that was soundly rejected by Florentino Perez, leaving the 24-year-old in Madrid for another year, despite his interest in moving on.

Now, however, as their hunt ramps up for quality midfielders to complete their squad, Liverpool are apparently determined to make the move happen this time. So determined that they are planning a newer, better €90 million (£77 million) bid to pry him away.

This rumour has been circulating for the last few weeks, new life was breathed into it when El Nacional, the Catalan outlet that continues to make this link, has doubled down. They now say that because of their higher offer, the Reds are confident this will be enough to get things moving and make the transfer happen.

The thought here is that Real Madrid beat Liverpool to Jude Bellingham, thus making Valverde a more realistic target for Liverpool to scoop up.

With all of the moves being made by the Reds in this transfer window, it’s hard to see them shelling out that much money for two players after triggering Dominik Szoboszlai’s £70 million release clause. However, it’s undeniable that Valverde is a talented player worth a hefty price tag. If Liverpool truly are interested in him, he would make a great addition to the team.

It’s hard to take this link seriously until more reliable Liverpool sources are confirming this interest.