Diogo Jota: “We Want to Build on this Physical Side of the Game”

Liverpool beat Leicester City 4-0 in a preseason friendly in Singapore, with goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota, and Ben Doak. Jota was named the Player of the Match in the triumphant performance by the Reds.

“We wanted to build in this pre-season: the way we create from the back, the way we press,” said Jota, in a post-match interview.

This was Liverpool’s third pre-season match of the year, of which it was their second win and third four-goal performance.

“I think we had good moments [and] not-so-good moments in that first half. I think the result in the end was clearly favourable for us, but we want to build on this physical side of the game and the way we can build as well”, said Jota.

This makes it 12 goals across three games for the Reds, and they face Bayern Munich next in what could be a tougher test than Leicester.

“Of course we want to do a lot better than we did last season. Last season was not great so we really want to improve on that”, Jota added.

“That’s what pre-season is all about: to build and try to get better for the start of the season.”