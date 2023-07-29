Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Pre-Season 2023-24 Preview, Match Coverage, & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. LEICESTER CITY

| Sunday, July 30th|

Pre-Season | Singapore National Stadium

10:00AM BST/5:00AM EST

PREVIEW

Liverpool begin the Singapore leg of their preseason with a game against the very exotic Leicester City. The good news is that Dominic Szoboszlai, who missed their last game with a minor ankle injury, has returned. Jürgen Klopp promised that he’ll get some more minutes with the team in this one as well.

The team will look to defend the Singapore Trophy, which they won last season. They’ll play Leicester City on Sunday and then finish up with Bayern Munich after that.

The best thing about preseason games is getting to see some of the up and coming young players in action alongside the first team players. In Germany, many of them got a run out, including Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, and James Mcconnell. Expect more opportunities to scope out the incoming talent against Leicester City as well.

HOW TO WATCH

Global Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television & Regional Streaming: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | 10 Play (Australia) | No Coverage (Canada) | No Coverage (India) | Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia) | SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria) | No Coverage (Singapore) | SuperSport Premier League (South Africa) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LEICESTER CITY

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

