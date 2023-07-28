Kostas Tsimikas Outlines Liverpool’s Goals for the Coming Season

The Reds landed in Singapore today, and Liverpoolfc.com spoke to Kostas Tsimikas about the team’s goals for their grueling pre-season:

“The first part of pre-season was very, very tough for all the boys, some days we had three sessions. So it has been very tough for us.

“We have two [more] weeks to prepare ourselves, we have three pre-season games [left]. So I think everybody will be ready for the first game of the season.

“[Our goals are] to win, to play good football, to do what we have trained in the previous weeks. First and foremost, to win.”

Tsimikas also discussed the talent he sees in Liverpool’s new signings, Argentine inernational and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai:

“They are very good players, they showed it in their teams,” Tsimikas said. “We played a lot of times against Alexis. They are very technical players, very good guys first of all. I think they will help us a lot.

“When you play against [Alexis] he is a very, very tough opponent. I’m very happy we have him here as a teammate and together hopefully we can win many trophies.

“[Dominik] is a very talented player, a very good player. He showed he was at his previous team; he can score, he can run, he can play very smart passes. And I think he will help us a lot.”

The next pre-season game is on Sunday against Leicester City in Singapore.