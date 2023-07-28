Liverpool Starlet Lined Up For New Three-Year Deal

Liverpool look set to lock down the future of academy player, Conor Bradley, with reports suggesting the youngster will sign a new three-year deal.

In what appears to be an elevation to the first team set up, the young right back has impressed in his preseason bid to secure a backup role behind Trent Alexander-Arnold for the upcoming campaign.

An impressive loan spell last season at League One side Bolton saw the now 21-year-old’s performances put him in contention for the club’s player of the season, even helping the side lift the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

Such impressive progress combined with a solid start to preseason has seen his parent club reward the 13-cap Northern Ireland international with a new deal to fend off interest from several Championship and Premier League clubs.

“Everybody speaks positively about him,” Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said of Bradley earlier this year. “I think one-and-a-half years ago only a few football nerds would have known about him and now everybody knows him. That’s cool and that’s the first step.

“He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that. So, that’s it.”

While the German boss did not rule out at the time the possibility that former Dungannon Swifts player would go out on loan this campaign, it is instead the formerly presumed Trent backup, Calvin Ramsay who will spend the season elsewhere, having joined Preston North End for the campaign.

The evidence from the first two preseason friendlies has confirmed that the trendy 3-box-3 formation Liverpool ended the previous season playing appears here to stay. In that system, Bradley has looked comfortable stepping into midfield from the right back position when in possession.

Reds supporters will be hoping that the youngster build on his rapid progression and kick on in what will be a critical campaign.