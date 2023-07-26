Liverpool Sign 14-Year-Old Harvey Owen

This got lost in the Romeo Lavia shuffle, but file this away for the future. Liverpool FC have signed 14-year-old centre-back Harvey Owen from Wolves for £800k.

Liverpool always seem to be doing business and adding to their youth ranks regardless of what is going on with their first team, and they have added another highly-rated prospect to the youth ranks.

The fee of £800k, which is reportedly more than what any tribunal would have given Wolves, was a sign of how badly the club wanted the prospect amid fierce competition for his services.

Ex-Wolves academy coach Wes Hughes had this to say about Owen’s abilities, including namedropping a pretty big fan:

“We recently played at Tottenham and he had a nice pat on the back from an ex-player in Yaya Toure. He personally went up to Harvey and said that he had a lot of potential and would be a really good player in the future, so I think he’ll be really proud of that.”

As for his playing style, Hughes added:

“He’s a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back – whether that’s in a back three or a back four. He’s come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football.”

Welcome to Liverpool, Harvey. We can’t wait to see you work your way up the ranks.