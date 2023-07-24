Klopp Talk: Training Camp was “Top Class”

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp had a lot of positives on his side’s German training camp and final friendly, which his squad drew today 4-4 against Greuther Furth.

Unlike some, the Liverpool manager enjoyed Monday’s draw:

“Spectacular result… a lot of good football situations, obviously we could have scored in the first half already, that was all good.

“You could see now, last day of the camp; travel, play, travel is always a bit exhausting. But that’s it and you have to go through it, that’s what we did. Most important, nobody got injured.

“Of course nobody wants to concede four goals but you saw in the second half we tried to have a playing build-up and we were too late in mind, passed the balls too late, first touch not good, and that’s how we brought them back into the game. Scored on the other hand really, really nice goals, to be honest.

“So, a lot of good individual performances and that’s most important, that we have like 50-ish minutes for everybody and, again, nobody got injured. A good camp and I’m really happy.”

The camp as a whole, too, draw positive comments from the Liverpool boss:

“The camp was top, absolutely top-class – we cannot say differently,” added the manager. “And if we can, we will try to come back because the circumstances were perfect, we could do everything we wanted to do.

“We got massive support from the local club, SV Aasen, they were really, really helpful, so that was nice. It’s really nice that Greuther Furth came here to play us, because for us we are now on the way home pretty much and it was quite a trip for them to get here.

“But I think the few people that were here and everybody [watching] on the screen… I know nobody wants to concede four goals, but at least there were eight goals! How I said, it’s OK.”

It seems Klopp is using “spectacular” literally in his comments — and it certainly was an entertaining watch.