Greuther Fürth 4, Liverpool 4 - Match Recap: The Most Preseason Match Ends In A Draw

Greuther Fürth 4 - 4 Liverpool

Kleeblätter: McConnell (not evil) (OG) 47’, Petkov 67’, Sieb 74’ 77’

Reds: Diaz 22’, Nunez 50’ 59’, Salah 89’

First Half Lineup

Becker; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Doak, Diaz, Jota

First Half

Klopp sends out a pretty strong lineup to start; most of the starting XI would not be out of place on opening day, though Bradley and Doak both starting on the right makes this half’s lineup a wee bit lopsided.

Liverpool look good in the opening few minutes, dominating possession as expected, and creating a few decent chances. Luis Diaz really tests the keeper after an excellent run and a shot that looked destined for the far corner.

Ben Doak doing Ben Doak things: namely, driving at and beating defenders, and getting shots away. He’s a very exciting youth prospect.

Diaz opens the scoring with a great individual effort. It initially looked like the Colombian lost it, but he managed to just nick it back and get his shot away, beating the keeper to the far post. A moment later Jota missed an absolute sitter, like Sadio Mane in midseason form.

Jota didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet, but continued his knack of being an enormous menace to defenders and goalkeepers across Europe. His best work of the half came in the closing minutes when he forced and nearly capitalized on a goalkeeper error, with his snap shot only managing to find the inside of the post. Unlucky!

Second Half Lineup

Adrian; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell (not evil), Elliott, Jones; Koumas, Salah, Nunez

Second Half

Liverpool start the half by immediately conceding a stupid goal. Adrian and McConnell conspire to create a dangerous situation, and the Reds are punished. Luckily this is not a combination we are likely to see much this season!

And Liverpool go right back down and score. Elliott finds Mo, Mo finds Nunez, and Nunez finds the back of the net with a lovely touch around the goalkeeper and chipped finish. About ten minutes later Nunez gets a second, and a second assist for Salah. Mo plays a speculative ball over the top, and Nunez’s pace allows him to easily get behind, beat the defender, and finish calmly.

This half is much more back-and-forth than the last. The visitors cannot assert nearly the same level of control as they could in the last half, but with Mo and Nunez up top, the Reds will always be a threat to score (and/or get a red card, and/or both).

The hosts score again. It looked offside, but it’s preseason, who cares? A few minutes later Greuther Fürth equalize again. And Klopp responds by sending more yutes on. Love preseason. Aaaand there’s a 4th for the home side. Despite the changes in the second half, Klopp will not like how open we have been all over the pitch.

Salah scores at the death to get a draw! Nunez returns the favor, whipping the ball across the face of goal for Mo to poke home. And then Nunez nearly scores the winner, but his bullet header is denied by an excellent save! Unlucky!

Final Thoughts

Preseason, innit.