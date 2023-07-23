Greuther Furth vs. Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

GREUTHER FURTH VS LIVERPOOL FC

| Monday, July 24th |

Pre-Season | Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

12PM BST/7AM EST

PREVIEW

Liverpool continue their European preseason preparations on Monday when they face off against another 2. Bundesliga side, facing off against opponents Greuther Furth after taking on Karlsruher last week in their first friendly of the summer.

For the Reds, the goal will be to continue working on fitness ahead of their big trip to Singapore in the coming week and to build on the 4-2 win in their last outing. It will also be a chance for U21 Euro winners Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones to get their match time with their squadmates and prepare for the season ahead after the young duo were the last first team players to join up last week.

As for the hosts, Greuther Furth finished twelfth in the 2022-23 season after changing managers in October 2022. They’re a side that likes to build from the back, with creativity in the buildup coming from their defenders and right back Simon Asta the one to watch out for, having led the way with six assists last season.

While this match will be broadcast, it will be played behind closed doors, so those tuning in for the unusual kickoff time should be prepared to see empty stands—and to hear a lot of audible shouting from the boys on the pitch.

HOW TO WATCH

Global Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television & Regional Streaming: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

HOME TEAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

AWAY TEAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.