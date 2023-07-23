Rumour Mongering: Colwill To Stay At Chelsea

Liverpool have received a blow in the transfer market as their top centre-back target is firmly not for sale. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out any potential sale for Levi Colwill after very strong links with Liverpool.

“He is going to continue with us,” Pochettino told reporters while Chelsea is on a preseason tour in America. “I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton.”

“I am so happy, he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

The 20-year-old defender spent last season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion, helping the seagulls qualify for the Europa League. It was his first season playing in the Premier League and he didn’t look out of place at all, hence Jurgen Klopp’s interest in the player.

The popular thought is that Liverpool need to get a left-sided centre-back in this window with the switch in formation. Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting younger and Joel Matip only has one year left on his contract. A younger defender who can come in and be an understudy while getting play time would be great.

We’ll see what the Reds do in the transfer market.