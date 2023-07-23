Harvey Elliott: Liverpool can come back stronger

After winning the U21 European Championship with the English squad, Harvey Elliot is hungry for more trophies. He won the tournament alongside fellow Red, Curtis Jones, and both are now at Liverpool’s preseason training.

“You just want to keep winning trophies and for me and Curtis, it’s given us that little taste to just go out this season and try to win as much as we can, which is what we’re wanting to do”, said Elliott.

“We’re wanting to help the team in every way possible and just make sure we apply ourselves and take little bits from the competition in the Euros and take it into the season”.

Elliott made a mark last year by featuring often in Jurgen Klopp’s senior lineup.

“It’s definitely brought my self-confidence up coming into the camp and for the season. Hopefully we can just build on it”, he said.

Liverpool will be looking to claw their way back to the top after and underwhelming season where they lost their Champions League spot.

“Some seasons we can’t do it, but it’s just how we bounce back. We can use that as motivation to come back stronger and use the down times and the sad times to push ourselves again, so we don’t revisit them and just keep going on and keep being a team and keep pushing on. Hopefully we can keep winning things”, Elliott added.