Jürgen Klopp Gives Wide Ranging Interview on We Are Liverpool Podcast

Liverpool played their first preseason game on Wednesday, a 4-2 victory against Karlsruher SC in Germany. Following that match, Jürgen Klopp sat down with the We Are Liverpool podcast to talk about his childhood, Liverpool, and their plans for the upcoming season.

The interview took place in a hotel in Baden-Württemberg where Klopp grew up. He labeled his childhood “boring” as he trained constantly in not only football, but also tennis, table tennis, and skiing.

The interview meanders a bit on the topic of movies and whether or not the Black Forest would have been a good setting for a Rocky movie. Turns out Klopp has some real opinions on this subject. He also admitted something that honestly blew my mind: he’s in an active group chat with a bunch of people he went to school with 40 years ago. That’s some next level alien stuff right there. Maybe things are different in Germany, but I talk to, like, one person I went to school with. The only contact I have with everyone else ends at liking pictures of their babies and pets on Facebook and occasionally dealing with solicitations to join their MLMs. But I digress.

Obviously the topic of Liverpool made up most of the interview. Klopp came right out saying that his main goal for preseason training is to “do better and do more” and that he knew that they needed to “make things right” after last season.

He made it a particular point to praise the youngsters at the camp, naming Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Conor Bradley, and Mel Frauendorf as kids who have impressed him and the staff in the early goings. It’s clear that he’s telling the truth when he says that he likes the early parts of preseason when he gets to watch all of the progress that the youth players made first hand over the last year.