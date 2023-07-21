When to Watch: Liverpool Women at the World Cup

Reds fans can follow the three players in World Cup action over the next month, though alarms might be in order should maximizing sleep be important.

Club captain Niamh Farhey’s Republic of Ireland lost their opening match to Australia on the tournament’s opening day, and will fight to get out of a tough group that also includes Nigeria and Canada.

Farhey played a key role in Ireland’s progression to the tournament, starting six of the eight qualifying matches and scoring against Georgia — her first international goal. She played well against a weakened Australia, and played no part in conceding the penalty that lost her side the game.

Despite the promise, Ireland have a steep hill to climb, as both Canada and Nigeria will be a tough test.

Ireland next face Canada on July 26th at 8 AM EST, and finish the group stage v Nigeria on July 31st at 6 AM EST.

Liverpool’s new signing, goalkeeper Teagan Micah was on the bench for Australia in her side’s win against Ireland. Micah featured in Australian squads four times at the last World Cup and has since played in 14 matches, so could see some action in this tournament. Australia play Nigeria next on July 27th at 6 AM EST, and finish up the group stage against Canada on July 31st at 6 AM EST.

Fuka Nagano’s Japan have been impressive in recent weeks, though they last won this tournament back in 2011. Nagano has been a fan favorite at Liverpool and the midfielder has featured heavily for her country as well, providing a solid threat in the SheBelieves Cup this past winter.

Japan’s World Cup kicks off tomorrow, July 22nd, against Zambia at 3 AM EST, before they face Costa Rica on July 26th at 1 AM EST and finish the group stage against Spain on July 31st at 3 AM EST.

Shanice van de Sanden was named on the stand-by list for the Netherlands this World Cup, so narrowly missed out on international action.

Set your alarms!