Diogo Jota on Building Confidence and Fitness During Pre-season

Liverpool beat German side Karlsruher 4-2 in the opening friendly game of the preseason fixtures. While Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo got the goals started, it was Diogo Jota’s injury time brace that secured the win for the Reds. The game was a display of Liverpool’s firepower going into the 2023-24 season, fueling hope among fans after some high profile departures.

“This was our first game of the season. It’s about getting full fitness, giving our best in the moments, pressing, and trying to get some ideas on the ball”, said Jota after the game.

“Goals obviously help, the team feels more confident, the players that score, like me, even more. That’s what pre-season is all about, [it’s] building that confidence and building that fitness into the season.”

Jurgen Klopp will need to use the preseason period to help the new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai settle in, and also make up for the departure of Jordan Henderson.

“I think the last 10 games of last season, when we also played with this system, we showed a lot of signs of improvement, and we now have pre-season to really build on that and these ideas. I think we will be ready for the start”, Jota reflected.

“Like I said, when you do the things and you are rewarded with the goal it feels better, you feel more confident and it gives you the trust to keep on going.”