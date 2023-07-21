Rumor Mongering: Bayern Munich Star Mooted As Liverpool Replacement for Fabinho

The imminent but unplanned for departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League have thrown a wrench in what had started out as a promising summer midfield rebuild for Liverpool.

From concerns about there not being enough minutes to go around for all the incumbent and incoming midfielders, the pendulum has swung wildly in the other direction and now the worry for Jurgen Klopp is beginning the campaign in two weeks with engine room light on numbers, experience, and leadership at the base of midfield.

The names thrown up by the rumor mill as replacements for the departing players have not given Liverpool supporters the most encouragement, as the likes of Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure appear wildly overpriced, while links to others like Southampton’s Romeo Lavia are short on the first-team ready experience needed for a weekly starter role.

However, a particular configuration of falling transfer dominoes has signaled the surprise availability of one world class player that checks all the boxes for affordability, quality and experience: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are widely known to be desperately raising funds to secure a blockbuster transfer for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. The Bavarians are also in the midst of a midfield revitalization themselves, having acquired a number of high-profile recruits in recent transfer windows. Combine these two needs to both quickly cash in on saleable assets and refresh the ranks and you get the shocking revelation from German outlet Kicker that the club are now open to offers for their midfield star.

Positionally flexible and undeniably world class, Kimmich has been mooted as a nailed-on future captain of Germany’s most prestigious club, having racked up over 340 appearances in eight seasons at the club, lifting eight league titles and one Champions League trophy. With two years remaining on his contract, it is also likely that the serial winner could also be secured relatively cheaply.

While the 28-year-old’s age profile puts him right on the back end of his prime and out of Liverpool owners’ FSG normal target range, a move would more than salvage what has become difficult situation at Anfield, provide a massive injection of class, and could even be seen as a statement of intent from the Reds.

The Klopp factor also cannot be discounted. As respected as the German manager is in both England and the wider game, he is roundly revered in his home country, with both Bayern and the German national team likely ready to discard any incumbent manager at the drop of a hat were the 56-year-old to signal his interest in either role.

I don’t know about you, but I am already fully invested in this transfer materializes as will many Liverpool supporters. Fingers crossed.