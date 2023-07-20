Klopp: “New Boys Were Best in Counter-Press”

Liverpool FC gave the world their first look at new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in action yesterday in the team’s first pre-season friendly against 2. Bundesliga team Karlsruher SC.

And well, the results were pretty great. Hear it from the boss himself, Jürgen Klopp:

“Well look, first half it was clear, the new boys – the kids and Dom – were the best in counter-press.” So they obviously say, ‘Oh my God, the boss said this and that’ and they go. They all have to do that. It’s not that because it’s my idea, it’s just because we have to do it in common. I liked Dom a lot, especially when he was half-left, looked really good.”

A lot of Liverpool’s issues were caused by a dip in performance from the pressing game. The inability to win the ball up high not only led to fewer chances created in the attacking third but also exposed to defence to a glut of breakaway opportunities. Fixing that will go a long way towards transforming this team into a contender again, and Mac Aliister and Szoboszlai look like they’ll be key in making that happen.