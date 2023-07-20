 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klopp Talk: Victory Was a Good Start

Liverpool’s preseason got off to a promising start with a 4-2 victory over Karlsruher SC.

Karlsruher SC v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Liverpool got their preseason off to a good start with a 4-2 victory against Karlsruher SC. It took very late back-to-back goals by Diogo Jota in the 92nd and 93rd minutes of the game. Darwin Núñez started off the scoring in the first period, but that 1-0 lead, they allowed Karlsruher SC to get ahead. The halftime whistle blew with the Reds trailing 2-1. Cody Gakpo evened the scoreline midway through the second half, and then Jota sealed the win.

In his interview after the game, Jürgen Klopp was honest about the areas for improvement that he saw, especially in the first half.

“Yeah, the workout was good obviously and you could see it was intense for the boys. I liked in the first half the start, a few other things, but then we became a bit stiff, didn’t play as well as we could,” he said.

Despite that, he considered it a good first run out and learning experience for his new squad.

“But it’s fine, it’s early days, that’s how it is,” Klopp said. “But you realise then, ‘OK, no, that’s not exactly like it works.’ But you could see in the second half what Cody, Diogo, Macca, with the kids right and left what they can do there. James on six together with Kosti, honestly, it’s a pure joy, the boy never played that position before in his life. Yeah, last line, good. Good.”

Their next match is a behind closed doors friendly against Greuther Furth, after which they’ll head to Singapore.

