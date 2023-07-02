Liverpool Play Three Matches in July as Preseason Kicks Off

After the close of a disappointing 2022-23 season which saw Liverpool miss out on Champions League football in the coming year, the Reds kick off their preseason matches this month.

Amidst the frenzy around the incoming transfer of 22-year-old Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai, the senior Reds will play three matches. Two games will be played against German clubs Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth on July 19 and 24, and one will be against a familiar Premier League rival Leicester City on July 30.

Both German clubs belong to 2. Bundesliga - the second division of German professional football. The game against Karlsruher, who finished seventh in the league last year, will be played at BBBank Wildpark, the home ground of the opponent. Liverpool will face Greuther Furth behind closed doors in a friendly.

Liverpool’s preseason tour will see them travel to Singapore, where they face Leicester City at the Singapore National Stadium. And they face Bayern Munich at the same location next month on August 2.

With the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai under his wing, Jurgen Klopp will need as much time as possible this summer to break in the new signings, whilst getting things at home in order with the existing squad, after a season where a lot went wrong.