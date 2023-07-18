Karlsruher vs. Liverpool: Pre-Season 2023-24 Preview & How to Watch

KARLSRUHER VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, July 19th |

Pre-Season | Wildparkstadion

5:30PM BST/12:30PM EST

PREVIEW

After two weeks of training sessions, Liverpool face their first live action of the season in Germany when they take on 2.Bundesliga side Karlsruher. For the Reds, this early on the main goal will be fitness, though after ending last season playing an unusual inverted-fullback system that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold regularly moving into midfield in possession many will be keeping their eyes open for any tactical or formation hints when it comes to what to expect for the coming season.

With no major senior international tournaments this summer, the first friendly of the summer will also be a first chance for fans to see Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in action when most years they might have been expected to miss more time due to a World Cup, Euros, or Copa America.

Their opponents could also be more challenging than many would expect due to the fact that while it’s the first game of pre-season for the Reds, Karlsruher have already played five warm-up games this summer, including most recently a 6-0 victory over Cypriot side AEZ Zakakiou, a 3-0 defeat to Czech top flight side Viktoria Plzeň, and a 4-0 win over sixth-tier German club Balingen.

HOW TO WATCH

Global Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television & Regional Streaming: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

KARLSRUHER

LIVERPOOL

