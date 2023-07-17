Robertson Likes What He Sees from Szoboszlai and Mac Allister

Liverpool are in Germany for their pre-season training camp, and Andy Robertson has liked what he’s seen thus far from new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Scottish defender had a lot of positives on the new boys and the squad in general:

“They’ve settled in very well.

“Obviously the fans will want to see them on the pitch and the fans will want to see how they do in the Premier League and so on. But the first couple of days what they’ve done is settle in quite seamlessly.

“It’s a very open squad. It’s a good squad if you’re a new player to come into. We welcome everyone with open arms and try to settle them down as much as possible. I think we’ve done that.

“And then on the pitch you see their quality – I don’t think anyone has questioned their quality throughout their career. That’s why we’ve paid the money to get them.

“They’re showing their quality, they’re showing what they’ve got, they’re learning the way that we need them to play, and then I’m sure the fans are excited to see them because we are definitely excited to see how they do in the Premier League.

“From what I’ve seen so far, I’ve got no doubts they will be a success at this club.”

Liverpool play their first pre-season game on Wednesday against Karlsruher SC.