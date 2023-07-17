Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to Return to Training Later This Week

With no major international summer tournament this year, all of Liverpool’s senior internationals reported back for pre-season during the first week of training this year and were on the plane as Jürgen Klopp took his side to Germany this week to continue their preparations for the 2023-24 season.

However, that still left a pair of players absent in young midfielders Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, with the English duo having helped The Three Lions win the U21 Euros with a final victory over Spain on July 8th. As of the end of the week, though, both players are expected to re-join their teammates in Germany.

They will likely arrive after Wednesday’s friendly against Karlsruher SC and are not likely to be involved against Fürth on Monday, after which the Reds shift their preparations to Asia with a trip to Singapore and a pair of games against Leicester City and Bayern Munich that Jones and Elliott should be ready for.

Elliott saw limited minutes off the bench for England at the recently completed Euros while Jones was one of their key players, being named the final’s player of the match and widely praised as one of England’s top performers at the tournament.