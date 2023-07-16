Rumour Mongering: Fabinho Move Update

It appears that Fabinho’s imminent exit from Liverpool is inching closer with updates received today from the ever connected Fabrizio Romano. According to the transfer guru, Liverpool and Al Ittihad are discussing the finer points of the deal, such as installments and payment terms.

Liverpool and Al Ittihad are discussing key details of Fabinho deal — including installments, payment terms and more after official proposal submitted.



Fabinho agreed terms after speaking to Nuno but clubs need to negotiate details before green light.



Talks on, even today. pic.twitter.com/NgCCFNhYXC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

News broke last week that the Brazilian defensive midfielder was keen on being the latest Premier League player to move to Saudi Arabia after he spoke with Nuno Espírito Santo. Fabinho has even reportedly agreed to personal terms which are expected to be quite lucrative. He would join former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema at the new club.

Al Ittihad are the current Saudi Pro League champions, having just won their ninth title. They are one of four clubs directly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the same investment fund behind the ownership of Newcastle United and LIV Golf. Al Ahli, Al Hilal and Al Nassr are the other three clubs owned by the fund.