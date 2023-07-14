Liverpool’s German Training Camp Key for Squad Integration

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about the current pre-season preparations soon underway in Baden-Württemberg, Germany:

“[Our preparations are] super-important. Super, super-important. We have a lot of sessions [in Germany], not a lot of spare time, I would say. Two games, one in the middle, one at the end. Yeah, very important.

“So, there are now not too many new players but [we have] a lot of young players, of course, in and young players for who the door is open, who can play a different role next season. They are all a year older, looking really good – Conor Bradley looking really good, Ben Doak really good, Bobby Clark grew somehow, which is normal!

“They all can play a slightly different role if they want and yeah, how I said, there is an open door for that.

“So, bring it all together and train as much as somehow possible, having short ways back to the bed or to the canteen or restaurant, that’s good. Yeah, having two games and the first two games we play will be interesting, of course.”

Klopp will use the pre-season to integrate new players and youth players into the Liverpool squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.