New Signings Among Next Batch of Players Headed to Training Camp

With temperatures threatening to break triple digits and having been firmly set at 90+ degrees Fahrenheit for the past week, it’s pretty safe to say that summer in full swing. At least, here in California’s Inland Empire, it is most definitely the time of year where you are reminded just how much closer to the sun our axis has tilted every single day.

Which, for professional footballers plying their trade in Europe, usually means it’s time for pre-season. We already know that Liverpool FC has already been training at full tilt for the past few days, but the official site reported today that 14 other players will be joining the club starting with today’s training session.

Among this group are new midfield boys Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai; the battery in our defense, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate; and fullback besties Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. Captain Jordan Henderson is also joining up with the squad today.

Fresh off of their big win at the U21 Euros, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will be given more time off and will join the club later in the summer.

Here’s the full list of who’ll be joining today’s session:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk.