Your Transfer Rumor Lives: Liverpool “Willing” to Pay for Thuram

Liverpool are reportedly “willing” to pay the €30 million ($33 million/£25.6 million) asking price of Nice and France youth international Khephren Thuram.

The links to Thuram have been around all summer, though the rumors have blown hot and cold amidst interest from other sides — notably Barcelona and Bayern Munich — and the club itself making two midfield signings already this window.

Of course, notable departures in Liverpool’s squad (James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta have left the club) combined with the age profile of captain Jordan Henderson and injury issues of both Henderson and Thiago do leave enough playing time in the middle of the pitch for a number of signings.

Though Thuram is younger than might be desired to fill age-profile gaps in the squad, 22-year-old Thuram has shown a lot of promise, and, standing at 6’4”, would also increase the height of the Reds midfield.

After Barcelona have declared no interest in meeting the Frenchman’s asking price, the rumor mill suggests that Bayern Munich and Liverpool are the main contenders, with both liable to “go on the offensive” to secure Thuram’s services.

While rumors keep swirling, the Reds have not made a formal move yet for the midfielder.