Young Players To Watch For During Liverpool’s Preseason

During preseason, hope springs eternal. The slate has been wiped clean from the previous year, and every club has the chance to yet again feel like they have a chance to do something special. There is also the eternal hope that an Academy player will make the next step to potentially break through. Liverpool have several younger players who could work their way into the first team picture. For this discussion, we’ll leave out the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, who is already expected to be a part of the senior team set up.

Ben Doak

The player people are probably most excited to see is the young Scot. He was a menace down the right wing across all of the age groups he participated in last season despite only being 17 years of age. With very little natural depth behind Mohamed Salah, Doak could get minutes during cup matches, and potentially start making the bench during certain situations during the season.

Tyler Morton

While most focus is on the potential signing of Roméo Lavia, Tyler Morton could potentially prove he has what it takes to bolster the midfield ranks, at least for the time being. Morton got valuable first team minutes with Blackburn last season, and can play both as a holding midfielder as well as in a box to box roll.

Marcelo Pitaluga and Vitezlav Jaros

With the Caoimhin Kelleher seeming likely to move on this summer for a deserved starting role elsewhere, Liverpool have two young goalkeepers with an opportunity to prove they have enough to serve as a back up for Alisson Becker. Pitalugia is the more highly regarded player, but the Brazilian is only 20 years old and hasn’t had first team action yet. Jaros, on the other hand, has spent most of his time on loan over the past few seasons. The soon to be 22 year old also impressed at the Euro U21s earlier this month.

Billy Koumetio and Jarell Quansah

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for another center back with Rhys Williams on loan again, and Nat Phillips probably leaving for regular minutes. With Joel Matip and Joe Gomez having a history of injuries, there could be a pathway for one or both of the two highly-regarded defenders to make a step up to the senior team.

Conor Bradley

The young right back impressed on loan with Bolton last season. He’s known primarily for his attacking prowess, and played as more of a wing back last season. Still, Joe Gomez is currently the only other player who could potentially be considered a right back on the roster right now. Bradley has a chance to showcase that he could step in and give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest from time to time, albeit in a very different role.

What young player are you most excited to see this preseason?