Virgil Van Dijk Admits To Struggles After Disappointing Campaign: I Had A Turbulent Season

As the dust settles on Liverpool’s recent challenging season, Reds star defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted to being clear-eyed in his assessment of a disappointing campaign for both himself and his team.

In what could’ve served as a synopsis for the turbulent season, the final league game against Southampton embodied the team’s schizophrenic nature over the campaign: dazzling at its heights but shocking at its lowest.

During a recent interview with NOS, the 31-year-old expressed gratitude for the support from the club supporters, especially as the side made a solid go of it at the back half of the campaign, but was also honest acknowledging that the season was nowhere near their high standards:

“I have had a turbulent season and I am happy that the last three months went well. I am comfortable in my skin again and am consistent. It was a shock that it was not consistent enough as a team this year.”

“That’s also what I was used to in the last five years. It was a shock that it was not consistent enough as a team this year.

“You can only come out of it by dealing with it, inside and outside the pitch. I think I was able to do that well, with help from my wife and people at the club. I’m happy with that.”

Interestingly, the last three months of the season showed a more resilient Liverpool, thanks in part to manager Jurgen Klopp buying into the tactical trend of inverted full backs that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold move into the midfield role during possession.

As the Reds move towards the upcoming season, having a normal summer break and a well-planned preseason could be the key to rediscovering their old rhythm. Indeed, the players will be encouraged by the signing of World Cup winner and sought-after midfield recruit, Alexis Mac Allister to kick off a crucial summer rebuild.

In the end, Liverpool’s challenging season serves as a reminder of the ups and downs of professional football. And in the same way that Liverpool’s dour 2020-21 season gave way to a marvelous quadruple chase the following season, Reds supporters will hope that the disappointing campaign just past will pave the way for a new rebirth next season.