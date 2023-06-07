Liverpool Add Two Pre-Season Games to Schedule

It was previously announced that Liverpool will once again head to Singapore this summer as part of their pre-season preparations. They’ll leave for Asia in at the end of July to play two matches in front of eager crowds. The first will be against Leicester City on July 30th and the second will be against Bayern Munich on August 2nd.

The club announced that before they depart, they’ll get their training started with some matches in Germany. The two games will both be against 2. Bundesliga clubs, which should be a soft way to ease back into serious training.

The first game will take place on Wednesday, July 19th against Karlsruher SC at the BBBank Wildpark — just an absolutely phenomenal name for a football stadium, by the way. The second game will be played in a closed door setting against SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

They will likely add more games in Europe to be played once they get back from Singapore leading up to opening day on August 13th when all the players have returned from international duty.