Adrian Signs Contract Extension

Goalkeeper Adrián has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Liverpool FC for the coming 2023/24 season.

Over the 2022/23 season the Spanish keeper — who arrived at Liverpool as a free agent — made just one appearance, featuring in Liverpool’s Community Shield win over Manchester City at the start of the season.

Since there have long been rumors of second-choice Caoimhín Kelleher’s departure to seek more first team football, Adrián might see more game time should the Reds not sign a third keeper. Up to now the Spaniard has played just 26 times for Liverpool, and these performances have been a mixed bag: while he won the Super Cup in his first appearance with the Reds days after joining, questions have been asked about lapses in concentration and judgment at times.