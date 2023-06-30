 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adrian Signs Contract Extension

The Spanish goalkeeper is currently third choice, but Kelleher might head elsewhere

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Goalkeeper Adrian of Liverpool FC celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Goalkeeper Adrian of Liverpool FC celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images

Goalkeeper Adrián has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Liverpool FC for the coming 2023/24 season.

Over the 2022/23 season the Spanish keeper — who arrived at Liverpool as a free agent — made just one appearance, featuring in Liverpool’s Community Shield win over Manchester City at the start of the season.

Since there have long been rumors of second-choice Caoimhín Kelleher’s departure to seek more first team football, Adrián might see more game time should the Reds not sign a third keeper. Up to now the Spaniard has played just 26 times for Liverpool, and these performances have been a mixed bag: while he won the Super Cup in his first appearance with the Reds days after joining, questions have been asked about lapses in concentration and judgment at times.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside