Safe Standing Coming to Anfield Permanently?

Liverpool FC have officially completed the trial period — which lasted for over two years per the guidance of the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) — and are applying for a Safe Standing License.

The club had 7,800 standing rail seats installed back inn 2021 and added another 2,500 during the World Cup break last season. Over the course of this summer, an additional 3,000 will be added, bringing the total to 13,300 Safe Standing seats in Anfield.

This addition, along with the Anfield Road expansion, will bring the capacity of Anfield up to 61,000, with the newly-installed seats being added to the Kop (bringing that stand’s capacity up to 7,425).

The club reportedly plan to add more to the Kop over 2024, adding to sections 102-108, up to row 13.

Safe Standing is seen as a way to address the pattern of fans’ standing in stands not designed to host standing safely; in other words, after first- and second-division clubs were required to convert their stadia to all-seated tickets post-1994, often fans persisted with standing, albeit in more space (the all-seated stadiums limited capacities dramatically in comparison to the old standing pens).

The conversion to all-seated stadia was a direct result of the Hillsborough Disaster, and the Taylor Report’s recommendations following the loss of 97 fans in the crush at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.

The current Safe Standing design is intended to allow for standing when fans desire it while keeping fans in these areas safe. Liverpool were in communication with Hillsborough families before pursuing Safe Standing at Anfield.

The ensuring trial was successful, and Liverpool appear set to join six other clubs — Wolves, Chelsea, Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Manchester United — in hosting Safe Standing sections in the ground on a permanent basis. Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes notes the dedication to fan safety behind this move:

“Following an extensive review of our rail seating trial, we’re delighted to confirm it has been successful and is now a permanent feature at Anfield.

“We also examined how effective rail seating is in terms of the health and safety of our fans, and we came to the conclusion that the management of rail seating areas would benefit from safe standing areas.

“So that’s why we have taken the decision to apply for a Safe Standing Licence, which will see the introduction of safe standing areas across all stadium sections with rail seating from next season.

“The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is, and always will be, paramount.”

For many fans who stand at their seats anyway, such a change will be a positive one in terms of comfort and safety.