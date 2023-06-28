Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool have completed the signing of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and been linked to at least another hundred midfielders as Jürgen Klopp looks to rebuild an aging core and fashion his Big Red Machine Mk.II.

Today, that number ticks up to one hundred and one thanks to the addition of 22-year-old RB Leipzig and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose name has been tossed into the rumour mill by The Atheltic’s typically reliable David Ornstein.

The creative attacking midfielder is believed to have a €70M release clause, and while Liverpool’s relationship with the Red Bull empire could mean negotiations are possible, that’s the kind of fee it would likely take to pry him away.

It’s also worth noting for the purposes of Liverpool’s summer recruitment plans that while Szoboszlai has been a creative force for Leipzig who excels at progressing the ball via passing, he’s yet another midfielder with a massive engine.

He’s also a player who is willing and able to do the dirty work from advanced positions, grading out highly compared to his positional peers in tackles, interceptions, blocks, and clearances. He is, to put it simply, gegenpress-compatible.

However, it’s hard to see Liverpool signing more than one of Szoboszlai, Khéphren Thuram, and Ryan Gravenberch given positional overlap, so the question is if the Reds are shifting focus—or using Szoboszlai to try to motivate another club to sell.