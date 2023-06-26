Mohamed Salah Again Bags LFC’s Goal of the Season

Mohamed Salah has picked up yet another Goal of the Season, his second in a row. Both this year’s effort and that from 2021/22 came against Manchester City, with this season’s version showcasing an excellent Alisson Backer slip-assist.

Salah’s effort came at the Kop End in October, and went on to be the deciding goal in the 1-0 Premier League match.

The award was determined through a fan vote, with Salah gaining more votes than Luis Dîaz’s effort versus Crystal Palace, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long hit against Leicester, and efforts from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nûñez.

Surprisingly, the now-departed Roberto Firmino saw no action in the goal of the season voting, but we can surely give his goal — the seventh on the day — against Manchester United an honorable mention.

To watch all of the top five goals, check out the video below: