Diogo Jota on Europa League: “Hopefully Real Madrid Are Not There”

Not all nights in Europe are made equal, or they aren’t when you’re used to a certain standard of European Nights. Liverpool will be playing in the Europa League in the upcoming season, and there’s plenty of fans and pundits who consider this a demotion of sorts from the Champions League nights we’re used to. For Diogo Jota, it’s a non-issue.

“I played in the Europa League before with Wolves,” Jota told FourFourTwo. “Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it.”

Liverpool have been a constant in the Champions League over the last seven seasons, so fans will be forgiven for not having many memories of how The Other European Night works. For Jota, though, the only thing that matters is not meeting Real Madrid again. This probably won’t happen, but Jota is (jokingly, probably) wary nonetheless:

“Well, [Real Madrid] can somehow finish third in their [Champions League] group and still be in our way…” Jota joked. “But since I came to Liverpool, I’ve always got knocked out by Real Madrid, so hopefully they’re not there.”

Not playing Real Madrid should honestly get us all excited for the Europa League. Here’s to the One True European Nights and defeating every team in our way.