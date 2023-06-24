Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Willing To Get Serious’ About Chiesa

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are currently underway this summer with a rebuild of the Reds’ midfield. Alexis Mac Allister already been signed and several rumours floating around about which targets are next for the midfield rebuild. However with the departure of Roberto Firmino, could a forward be targeted this summer as well? If reports in Italy are to be believed, Liverpool could do just that.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday that Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is on Klopp’s radar and the Reds are ‘willing to get serious’ about the player if he is indeed for sale. The Italian international apparently wants a new contract with Juventus but the Turin-based club isn’t willing to meet his demands and that could lead to a transfer away from the club.

The report says that Klopp is a big fan of the forward and a bid of around €40-45m could be lodged as early as next week. There was a reported bid of £86m in 2021 for the forward after he had a very impressive showing for the Italian national team that won the EUROs that year.

Since then, however, life in Turin hasn’t been easy for Chiesa. He’s suffered a very serious knee injury and hasn’t quite gotten back his stellar form since. Of course, Liverpool and Juventus have done business together before as recently as last summer. The Reds signed Arthur Melo on loan and we all know how well that ended up working out. Maybe the two clubs are willing to work together again on a deal. Maybe.