Tournament Dates for 2023/24 Announced

Following the release of the Premier League schedule for 2023/24 last week, further dates have been released for next season.

Liverpool will compete in the Europa League as well as the two domestic cups next season, and key dates for all three have been released.

Liverpool enter the Europa League in the group stage, which will see the Reds in matches on September 21, October 5, October 26, November 9, November 30 and December 14. The draw to determine our opponents takes place on September 1.

The first placed team advances automatically, while the second placed team in each group will take part in a play-off for advancement on February 15.

Should the Reds advance, the Round of 16 begins on March 7, while the April date for the quarter-finals and May date for the semi-finals has not yet been set. The final is scheduled for May 22 in Dublin.

The FA Cup third round will take place on the weekend of January 6, and, should the Reds advance, the fourth round will be on the weekend of January 27th.

The fifth round is scheduled for February 28, quarter-finals for March 16, and semi-finals for April 20,

The final at Wembley will take place on May 25.

The Carabao Cup third round will kick off in the week of September 25. Should the Reds advance, the fourth round is during the following week, that of October 30, with the quarter-finals set for the week of December 18.

The Carabao Cup has retained two-legged semi-finals, which are scheduled or the weeks of January 8 and January 22.

The final will be played at Wembley on February 25.