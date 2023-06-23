Klopp To Coach Germany? Not So Fast, Says Agent

Cometh the summer, cometh the rumors linking Jurgen Klopp to the German national team job.

The current state of affairs with Die Mannschaft is bordering on a crisis. The past 15 months have been disappointing under the leadership of Hansi Flick with the side winning a mere four out of their last 16 games.

The former Bayern manager’s tenure is fast losing steam, with some drawing parallels to Erich Ribbeck’s dismal run between 1998 and 2000. The current funk includes the unexpected (but kind of expected at this point) early exit from the 2022 World Cup and a listless showing in the glorified summer friendlies known as the “Nations League.” Even recent friendlies on international breaks have been uninspiring.

German outlet Bild have dusted off their Klopp Return headlines, suggesting that the Liverpool boss is tempted by what will imminently be a vacancy in the German managerial role.

However, Klopp’s agent, Mark Kosicke has once again come out to dismiss these rumors, stating to Bild that, “Jurgen has a long-term contract with the LFC and the DFB has a national coach, so it’s not an issue for us.” Klopp’s contract with Liverpool extends until June 2026, and he apparently intends to honor it.

The Mirror, however, has added a twist to the plot, hinting at a secret exit clause in Klopp’s contract. If true, Klopp could choose to leave Liverpool at any point, making Germany a viable option.

Klopp himself has acknowledged the honor of leading Germany’s national team someday, but he remains committed to Liverpool, saying, “I have an important role here at Liverpool. There is no way to say, ‘oh, national coach, that would be an interesting job. That would be a great honor without question, but the timing is not right. I can’t.”

Despite a trophyless 2022-23 season and a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Premier League, Klopp’s legacy as Liverpool’s manager, with a 60% win rate and seven major trophies under his belt, underscores his commitment to his role at Anfield as he attempts to lead a major squad overhaul.

Nothing is certain in life but chances are this is another nothingburger.