Club Ready to Move Musialowski On for Right Offer

David Lynch, writing for Football Insider, is reporting that Liverpool Fc are open to any offers for academy winger Mateusz Musialowski in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger, dubbed the “Polish Messi”, has interest from clubs in his homeland, and it’s understood the Reds will not stand in his way in the event of an acceptable bid. Musialowski recently changed agents, usually a surefire sign of a potential move. His parents are now understood to be overseeing his career.

Musialowski arrived in 2020 from SMS Lodz after scoring a whopping 130 goals in just 80 games at the youth level. He often wowed observers with his close control and dribbling skills but his development seems to have stalled in his third year on Merseyside, with only eight starts in Premier League 2 as Ben Doak and Harvey Blair moved ahead of him in the attacking pecking order.

If he does move back home, we wish Mateusz all the best with his development and career going forward. YNWA.