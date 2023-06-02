Rumor Mongering: Liverpool In For Highly-Rated Dutch Defender

While Liverpool’s struggles in midfield garnered most of the attention, one key area the Reds arguably also need to strengthen in the summer is in defense. Regressions by the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez mean that the need to bring competition in the back line cannot be ignored.

To that end, German outlet WAZ is reporting that Liverpool are set to open talks with VfL Wolfsburg over the signing of Micky van de Ven, a highly rated Dutch defender who has caught the attention of new Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

According to the report, negotiations between the Merseyside giants and the Bundesliga outfit are set to commence in the coming days. Van de Ven, who has enjoyed a breakout season and established himself as an indispensable member of Wolfsburg’s starting XI and has garnered praise from experts and scouts alike.

Football Talent Scout even describes him as a “tremendous” talent, and his performances have attracted interest from numerous top clubs across Europe. At 22-years-old and a reported asking price of just £26 million, the center-back could be a cost-effective option to bolster the defense.

The young Dutchman also appears to fit the physical profile of center half signings under Klopp, standing at an imposing 6’4. Much like his fellow countryman, Virgil Van Dijk, his size belies his electric pace, with a clip circling social media of Van de Ven covering massive amounts of ground on a recovery run to block a surefire goal from going into an open net.

A move could represent a shrewd piece of business that would kick off a critical summer on the transfer market.