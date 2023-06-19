James Milner Marks His Move to Brighton with Message to Seagulls Fans

James Milner’s time on Merseyside ended in 2022/23 and the experienced English midfielder has officially joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer.

Milner released a statement to Brighton fans, emphasizing his excitement to join the club in their first season in European competition:

Milner previously played Brighton as a 17-year-old when the Seagulls were in League One (and while he was on loan at Swindon Town). Milner has mentioned how impressed he is about Brighton’s upward progression in recent years:

“It’s been on a great journey. Brighton were promoted from League One just over ten years ago which shows the incredible journey they have been on.”

Milner joined Brighton on 14 June 2023 on a one year deal. He told the club that he looks forward to contributing next season — and rejoining former Red Adam Lallana in the same shirt:

“Adam [Lallana] has told me many things since he has been with Brighton, mainly about how much he has loved it. He has loved playing under the current manager – his team meetings, how he works, training. He’s enthusiastic very about him and that was one of the attractions in the decision to move, you want to be a part of it.”

For me it was a football decision [to join Brighton]. I am further down the line in my career, but I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give and that’s important to me.

“I am not going to just ease out my playing days, I’ve still got that drive to do well and help the team. It looks like a good fit and I am looking forward to starting.”