Trent Alexander-Arnold Starts in Midfield for England

England have traveled to Malta today to play in a UEFA EURO 2024 Group C qualifying match at Ta’ Qali Stadium.

Prior to this match, Trent Alexander-Arnold has managed just 18 caps for his national side, starting only 14 times despite being in the squad for over 40 total matches.

While England manager Gareth Southgate has often overlooked Alexander-Arnold — even, at times, criticizing the player’s talents to the press — his new role for his club may have caused Southgate to have a second look.

For Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold transitioned to playing further up the pitch in an inverted-winger/fullback role that pushed the young Scouser more central in the pitch.

Defensively, Southgate has preferred Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, and Reece James. Against Malta, Alexander-Arnold is set to play in midfield in a 4-3-3 ahead of a back four of Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, and Kieran Tripper, and alongside his club teammate Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice.

While Alexander-Arnold is still developing in his new role, Southgate presumably hopes that the Liverpool defender’s attacking attributes can thrive.

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the only Liverpool players in the English squad,

Malta vs. England kicks off at 7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST and is available on Channel 4 in the UK and Dox Sports 1 in the US. For other listings, check Live Soccer TV.