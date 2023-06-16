Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Target Changes Agents As Speculation Mounts

Liverpool were first out the blocks this transfer season, winning the race for the coveted Alexis Mac Allister to kick off a much needed squad refresh. The early coup has given the Reds recruitment a bit of breathing room to assess the situations surrounding the host of other linked midfield targets.

One midfielder who has been strongly linked of late is Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. The youngster is currently representing Spain in the U21 Euros, but is expected to make a move this summer, particularly with a delicious release clause of £34.5 million waiting to be activated.

The 21-year-old’s future hangs in the balance with several clubs vying for his signature. Navigating that process has just gotten a bit easier, with the rangy midfielder ditching his previous agent to sign with the experienced Pini Zahavi.

“Yes, it is true that everything has been a bit of a mess, but I made the decision to change agents and I have decided on the one that is the best,” Veiga said, speaking at a recent press conference while on international duty

“It’s something that some footballers have to go through and it’s something that has helped me mature a lot.”

The sought-after player has admitted that, while there was plenty of speculation about his future, his current focus is on representing his country at the Euros rather than his next destination:

“Right now, I’m not thinking about my future,” he continued. “I want to live in the present, which is the national team and a very nice challenge like the European Championship.”

Liverpool’s interest in Veiga is said to have progressed to advanced negotiations. While there is no fee to negotiate with Celta, Veiga’s current club, personal terms must still be agreed upon. Reports indicate that talks are well underway, raising hopes that an agreement can be reached. Veiga’s composed demeanor suggests he may already be aware of Liverpool’s intentions, possibly providing insight into his future destination.

The Euros might limit any progress on this deal as well as other negotiations with Liverpool targets as several of the midfielders the Reds have been linked to such as Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia, and Ryan Gravenberch are also representing their countries at the summer tournament

And so the anticipation builds as Liverpool supporters wait to see who the club will secure as the next exciting signing to reinforce their squad for next season.