Liverpool to Kick Off Premier League Campaign at Stamford Bridge

The full schedule for the Premier League has been released, and Liverpool will start their campaign with a big-time fixture: on the road, visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to hear them singing CHELSEA, CHELSEA, CHELSEA. Or the Steven Gerrard chant. Please, come up with something new for the love of Fowler.

Here’s the rest of the schedule. Do note that there will be a lot of games flexed to Sunday or Monday due to Liverpool’s involvement in the Europa League in mid-week. Thursday nights, baby. I’ve indicated those fixtures with an asterisk.

AUGUST

Sunday 13th, 4.30pm – Chelsea (A)

Saturday 19th, 3pm – Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 26th, 3pm – Newcastle United (A)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 2nd, 3pm – Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 16th, 3pm – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 23rd, 3pm – West Ham United (H)*

Saturday 30th, 3pm – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

OCTOBER

Saturday 7th, 3pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)*

Saturday 21st, 3pm – Everton (H)

Saturday 28th, 3pm – Nottingham Forest (H)*

NOVEMBER

Saturday 4th, 3pm – Luton Town (A)

Saturday 11th, 3pm – Brentford (H)*

Saturday 25th, 3pm – Manchester City (A)

DECEMBER

Saturday 2nd, 3pm – Fulham (H)*

Tuesday 5th, 7.45pm – Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 9th, 3pm – Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 16th, 3pm – Manchester United (H)*

Saturday 23rd, 3pm – Arsenal (H)

Tuesday 26th, 3pm – Burnley (A)

Saturday 30th, 3pm – Newcastle United (H)

JANUARY

Saturday 13th, 3pm – Bournemouth (A) *This fixture is subject to change to the weekend of January 20th as part of the league’s mid-season break.

Wednesday 31st, 8pm – Chelsea (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 3rd, 3pm – Arsenal (A)

Saturday 10th, 3pm – Burnley (H)

Saturday 17th, 3pm – Brentford (A)

Saturday 24th, 3pm – Luton Town (H)

MARCH

Saturday 2nd, 3pm – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 9th, 3pm – Manchester City (H)

Saturday 16th, 3pm – Everton (A)

Saturday 30th, 3pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

APRIL

Wednesday 3rd, 8pm – Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 6th, 3pm – Manchester United (A)

Saturday 13th, 3pm – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 20th, 3pm – Fulham (A)

Saturday 27th, 3pm – West Ham United (A)

MAY

Saturday 4th, 3pm – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 11th, 3pm – Aston Villa (A)

Sunday 19th, 4pm – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

There are undoubtedly some spicy fixtures sandwiched between Europa League. I’d expect Klopp to rotate and give minutes to some of our team's younger players, but securing qualification early has to be a focus. Up the Reds.