Official: Harvey Davies Joins Crewe on Loan

As Liverpool fans await the confirmation of further improvements to the team following the £35m capture of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, the club appears much further along in the process of trimming the squad.

Naby Keïta has joined Werder Bremen on a free transfer, James Milner was announced as a Brighton player earlier today, and yesterday, Calvin Ramsay’s one-year loan deal to Preston North End was confirmed by both clubs.

Instead of hot new incoming transfer sauce, then, Liverpool have announced that Harvey Davies will be joining Crewe Alexandra for the 2023/24 season. The 19-year old will hopefully get a starring role with the Railwaymen as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 13th place in League Two.

Davies was included on the bench in seven games last season but has yet to make his senior debut for the Reds in official competition. Cameos in pre-season tournaments — as well as his work with the youth teams — however, will have alerted watching fans to a rangy keeper possessing remarkable passing ability, and while League Two is not the most glamorous competition one could partake in if one has ambitions of playing at the highest level, goalkeepers generally mature much later than other positions — and have much longer careers — illustrated aptly by the fact that Alison Becker didn’t make his senior debut as a footballer until he was 21.

Whether this has any bearing on the future of Caoimhín Kelleher — currently subject to a fairly public courting by Brentford — is unclear, but Liverpool have no shortage of young, talented goalkeepers, with both Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek waiting in the wings.

We wish Davies all the best hope he comes back an even more accomplished player next summer.