Diogo Jota Already Targets Next Season

Diogo Jota had a challenging 2022/23 season, as the Portuguese battled his way back from injury to fight for a starting position in a suddenly crowded Liverpool front three.

Though Jota ended the season getting the nod to start from manager Jürgen Klopp more often than not, in his first post-season interviewn — with the club’s eZine WALK ON — the striker focused on what the team as a whole hopes to accomplish over the summer and in their next campaign, while maintaining pride in his own accomplishments:

“As a player you obviously always want to achieve more and more. I feel I’ve reached a level that allows me to look back and realize I’ve completed a great journey to get here and I should be proud of where I am.

“Now it is for us to create new history from next season. I am always motivated to do my best possible and as a Liverpool player it comes with a lot of responsibility.

“We are a club that needs to fight for titles and next season we have a perfect opportunity to do that.”

While Liverpool will start next season away from home as the club finishes up the Anfield Road expansion, Jota nonetheless made time to discuss the power f the home fans in support of the players’ targets:

“When everyone is together at Anfield it is a massive obstacle to overcome.

“The fans’ support of the team is permanent and if they have anything to say it will be after the game and not during it. During games they genuinely try to help the team and have an impact on the game.

“I have been to Anfield as an opponent so I know how hard it is to play there. That’s the feeling we have as well because we can see in a lot of games how hard it is for the opponents to try to stay in the game or overcome everything that can happen.”

Reds all over the world will be pleased to hear this level of focus after a disappointing end to this past season.