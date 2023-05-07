Klopp Thankful For Full Week Off After Intense Period

Liverpool entered the final quarter of the season needing to make up several matches that were canceled because of the Queen’s death early in the season. Because there were very few opportunities to fit extra matches into a packed schedule, the Reds entered April knowing they’d be playing regularly with minimal rest.

Yesterday’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Anfield was Liverpool’s ninth match in five weeks, and their sixth since April 17th. Shockingly, the Reds won each of those six games and have given themselves a slim chance to sneak into the Premier League’s top four with three matches to go.

While they’ve managed their best run of form all season despite playing such a packed schedule, Jürgen Klopp is thrilled his team will get a full eight days to rest and recover before they play Leicester City on May 15th.

“Good news, it's great news,” Klopp said when asked about the extended break following the win over Brentford. “Absolutely. Imagine we would have now played Tuesday again. We would have been completely knackered. It’s really time [for a rest].”

The manager could see the effect playing so much in recent weeks had on his team in what ended up being their second 1-0 victory in four days.

“You could see today that one team had the full week and the other team played only three days ago, a super intense game as well. And before that, three days ago, a super intense game as well!”

Fortunately, the Reds were able to muster enough energy to keep their winning streak alive, and Klopp was thrilled with the effort and focus the squad displayed as they saw out a victory that was more comfortable than the scoreline indicated.

“Winning three in a row at home is absolutely special. I really think the people who saw the game today in the stadium, it will not be a game they will tell their grandchildren about but it’s a game where there is a lot to enjoy because of the fight we put in was exceptional.

“The focus level the boys showed was exceptional. Concentration, top. And again, a lot of good signs for us for how we can look for the future. We have to do it more consistently, we have to learn, we have to adapt but a lot of good signs and I’m really pleased with that.”