Liverpool vs. Brentford: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Brentford with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. BRENTFORD

| Saturday, May 6th |
Premier League | Anfield
7:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST

Manchester United lost one of their games in hand on Liverpool, and now it feels like game on in the fight for fourth place. The Reds are still four points behind United, so they need to be perfect for the final handful of games. The next one is against Brentford on Saturday evening at Anfield.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Brentford

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

BRENTFORD

