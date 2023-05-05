Klopp Talk: Milner and Mac Allister

In his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s match-up against Brentford, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp was asked about the not-so-secret rumors that James Milner will head to Brighton and Alexis Mac Allister might head the opposite way this summer.

The German first and foremost focused on the crucial impact Milner has had at the club:

“I’ve had really good conversations with him last few months, I would have liked to work together with him even longer.

“The positive things in last seven years couldn’t have happened with James Milner.”

It must be said that Milner has been a good performer in his cameos this season, though most have been in defense while we’ve dwelled on issues in the midfield.

He refused to comment about transfers in such a straightforward way, Though he has complimented Mac Allister (and Brighton more generally in the past), he side-stepped the name mention that his questioners wanted:

“On other transfers, I have nothing to say. We have enough to do with ourselves.”

We would all fancy him at Liverpool though wouldn’t we, Jürgen? At this stage, it’s probably the quieter the better.